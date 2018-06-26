Man arrested for burglary after bizarre break-in at San Diego Zo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man arrested for burglary after bizarre break-in at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (CNS/NEWS 8) - A man who allegedly broke into a gift shop at the San Diego Zoo early today and was caught browsing the famed tourist destination's souvenir clothing line wound up sporting jail-issue togs instead.

A security guard spotted the intruder in the store, trying on hats and a sweatshirt and looking in a mirror to see how they suited him, about 1:30 a.m., according to police.

When patrol officers arrived, the suspect -- later identified as 29-year-old Taylor Elliot Maddox -- surrendered after being shot by rubber bullets.

Maddox was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of burglary and possession of illegal drug paraphernalia.

