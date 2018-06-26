At-risk missing man located safely - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

At-risk missing man located safely

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An at-risk missing man was located Tuesday after a police asked for help in finding him. 

The dementia patient who went missing this week in the Midway area was reportedly found safely and reunited with his family. 
   
Alvin Abraham, 60, was seen walking away from Valley View Casino Center in San Diego shortly before 5 p.m. Monday and had not been seen since. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.