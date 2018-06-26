At-risk missing man located safely

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An at-risk missing man was located Tuesday after a police asked for help in finding him.
The dementia patient who went missing this week in the Midway area was reportedly found safely and reunited with his family.
Alvin Abraham, 60, was seen walking away from Valley View Casino Center in San Diego shortly before 5 p.m. Monday and had not been seen since.
The San Ysidro School District has frozen the retirement accounts of two former top administrators in response to a state audit that said they were overpaid almost $207,000 for life insurance.
A judge Tuesday ordered a Riverside County couple who leased a San Ysidro storefront to an illegal marijuana dispensary to pay $388,000 in civil penalties to the city of San Diego.
Wonderspaces opened doors in early June and will remain open through August; though tickets are selling out daily, those curious to see the 15 "pop up" installations on the B Street Pier can still get tickets.
You can help student veterans at San Diego State University by attending an upcoming fundraiser organized by the school's Veteran Alumni Organization. Retired disabled Marine Corps veteran Dan Gomes spoke with Morning Extra about the event this Thursday at Absolution by the Sea in La Jolla.
Fighting in the name of America's Finest City is current Bellator MMA Women’s Flyweight World Champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane!
Home Depot is hoping to fill nearly 300 positions at its California locations and is holding a hiring event for workers. They'll be hosting job fairs at all stores across the state Wednesday.
World Cup fever is in full swing – especially on the streets of San Diego. But police are asking soccer fans to avoid celebrating in National City's roadways ahead of Wednesday's World Cup match between Mexico and Sweden.
An interdisciplinary group of experts announced Monday that they are successfully documenting the sugar levels of a diabetic San Diego Zoo koala with a glucose monitoring system designed for humans.