Serving Those Who Served: SDSU Veteran Alumni Organization holding fundraiser

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — You can help student veterans at San Diego State University by attending an upcoming fundraiser organized by the school's Veteran Alumni Organization.
Retired disabled Marine Corps veteran Dan Gomes spoke with Morning Extra about the event this Thursday at Absolution by the Sea in La Jolla.
Dan attended SDSU and now serves as the president of the school's Veteran Alumni Organization. Dan says the aim of the organization is two-fold; they assist graduating veterans in connecting with business opportunities and networking to help them decide their next career moves. They also give scholarships to veteran students in need so they can continue their education and make the transition from military to civilian life.
“I’m talking about a nontraditional student who maybe is in engineering and needs an extra semester but is out of [military] benefits,” Dan said. “Or it's that military member who has a family and they have some money, but they're trying to finish their school up, so they can have a good career and they just need a little help.”
A percentage of all food and drink sales at Thursday's fundraiser will go towards the aforementioned scholarship.
Click here for more information on the fundraiser.
