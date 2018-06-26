Wonderspaces art show returns to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Wonderspaces opened doors in early June and will remain open through August; though tickets are selling out daily, those curious to see the 15 "pop up" installations on the B Street Pier can still get tickets.



Wonderspaces organizers are rolling out new tickets each day, so you just have to plan ahead.



The current show, "With Creative License," will move onto Phoenix after its San Diego run but in the meantime San Diegans of all ages can experience Virtual Reality art, interactive elements and more unique photo opportunities.



News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you for a tour.

