Baird's Tapir calf with watermelon-like coat being fed at San Diego Zoo

Life can get pretty busy for parents: you've got the kids, a full-time job, volunteering with the Boy Scouts - and then it's off to the opera. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Vista to meet a dad who has a hard time saying no - to anything.
A brush fire briefly threatened homes near Gillespie Field airport Tuesday, prompting a few evacuations and road closures and sending a thick column of smoke into the air over state Routes 52 and 125, authorities reported.
A man whose child and ex-wife were seriously injured in a scooter crash over the weekend on Monday called for a boardwalk ban.
The Supreme Court ruling on President's Trump travel ban is having a direct impact on people living in San Diego as many have family members living in countries on the banned list.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously adopted a $6.27 billion budget for the coming fiscal year that includes added funding for mental health and addiction services, as well as other homelessness prevention practices.
State and local agencies are continuing to investigate allegations of fraud and improper veterinary practices at HiCaliber Horse Rescue as the Valley Center nonprofit approaches its voluntary closing date Saturday.
A man who allegedly broke into a gift shop at the San Diego Zoo early Tuesday and was caught browsing the famed tourist destination's souvenir clothing line wound up sporting jail-issue togs instead.
The San Diego Zoo welcomed its first endangered Baird's tapir calf in 30 years, the organization announced Tuesday.
The San Ysidro School District has frozen the retirement accounts of two former top administrators in response to a state audit that said they were overpaid almost $207,000 for life insurance.