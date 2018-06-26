San Diegans against travel ban speak out

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Supreme Court ruling on President's Trump travel ban is having a direct impact on people living in San Diego as many have family members living in countries on the banned list.
"I've been here pretty much all of my life, since the age of five," said Dhaha Nur who is originally from Somalia.
Nur left the war-torn country as a child back in 1996.
"There was a lot of turmoil going on," said Nur.
He moved to the U.S. with his father, but his mother was not able to come with them. Nur says he cannot visit her because it's too dangerous and for years he's been trying to get her a visa to come here.
"Imagine not being [with] or even seeing your own mother, who gave birth to you, for 22 years," said Nur. "And now being told that might not even be a possibility just because of her nationality of origin."
Somalia is one of the seven countries listed in President Trump's travel ban. Nur says the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the ban is beyond disappointing.
"I don't know how to break the news to her," said Nur. "America is seen all over the world as a leader in human rights, in immigration, in safety, education, security.
"We're being told this system we've trusted in for so long is now failing and giving up on us."
However, local Republican politicians like Congressman Darrell Issa are applauding the high court's decision.
Issa tweeted, in part:
This decision wasn't based on religion. Rather it was based on the neutral idea of safety and protecting the United States national security.
"I, as an American citizen, believe my security and our security is just as important as the next individual," said Nur.
He became a U.S. citizen in 2016 and graduated from SDSU this year.
Nur's message:
"Open up your heart, open up your mind. We're humans like you. We have the same aspirations and ambitions to be successful and to give back to society."
