Zevely Zone: Boy Scout leader by day, opera singer by night

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Life can get pretty busy for parents: you've got the kids, a full-time job, volunteering with the Boy Scouts - and then it's off to the opera.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Vista to meet a dad who has a hard time saying no - to anything.

I thought I was a busy father. Wait until you meet the dad with two kids with a full time job who sings for the opera and volunteers with the Boy Scouts. The Zevely Zone tonight at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 at 5:40 pm @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/YkMn0Eu2wC — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) June 26, 2018

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.