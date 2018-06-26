Honoring Bobby Flores: Tattoo artist's life leaving a lasting impression

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego tattoo artists are coming together to remember one of their own.

Bobby Flores recently passed away from a medical condition. The group of artists are now holding a fundraiser to help Flores’ family.

Co-workers at Remington Tattoo Parlor described Flores as an extremely talented artist who was a family man.

Remington Tattoo Parlor owner, Terry Ribera, first met the 37-year-old nearly four years ago when he stopped by to sell some of his creations. Two years later, Ribera hired Flores. He said his artistic talent was not the only thing that set him apart. “I think for Bobby, coming here was a milestone in his career. Probably his biggest strength was not talking too much and actually listening to people – listening to their ideas and making them feel comfortable about their ideas.”

Last year, Flores was forced to cut down on work after doctors discovered he had a heart condition.

Bobby’s brother, Johnny, said Bobby’s health got worse despite doctors doing everything they could – even placing him on a transplant list.

Bobby died in April, before a match could be found – leaving behind his wife Veronica, his son Esteban and daughter, Luciana.

Flores’ family said doctors do not know what led up to Bobby’s health condition, though a virus may have played a role.

“He invested so much time into his two kids that there is definitely a void there,” said Johnny.

On July 8th, San Diego’s tattoo community is coming together to help as 14 area parlors are contributing proceeds from certain tattoos to Bobby’s family.

“This career does not come with a 401K. There isn’t a retirement plan. This is something you have to take care of on your own. This is our best way to be able to try to help his family out,” said Ribera.

It is a gesture loved ones are overwhelmed by and on that represent all that Bobby Flores stood for.

While they fundraiser is on July 8th, the public can also donate directly to a GoFundMe page. You can find a list of participating tattoo parlors here.