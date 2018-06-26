San Diego airport parking system helps you land a good spot

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A new, high-tech system will make it easier than ever to park at the San Diego International Airport.

The INDECT parking guidance system, in the airport’s new Terminal 2 Parking Plaza, utilizes a custom-designed INDECT UPSOLUT parking guidance system to monitor where open parking spaces are available and guide travelers directly to open spots.

“What we really tried to do is just make it as easy as possible for people. When they get here, they can see what spaces are available – which helps reduce the driving around,” said airport spokesperson, Rebecca Bloomfield.

The INDECT parking guidance system (PGS) features the installation of sensors over the garage’s parking spaces to monitor whether individual spaces are occupied or available. The status of each space is indicated by highly visible LED lights, with different colors indicating each space’s status and user group: green for available, red for occupied, blue for handicapped parking, and clear for electric vehicle charging stations.

The system also features a comprehensive signage plan with 189 high-visibility, 7-segment LED parking guidance signs to provide seamless directions from anywhere in the garage.

Bloomfield told News 8 the system is not yet fully operational, so drivers may see some kinks.

Terminal 2 is the new million square foot parking garage offers 2,900 parking spaces on three levels, including a number of open-air rooftop spaces for travelers wishing to take in the impressive harbor and downtown views.

San Diego International Airport joins a growing list of airports with INDECT’s industry-leading parking guidance technology, including Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Love Field, Tampa International Airport, and John Wayne Airport.