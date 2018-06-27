Judge: Separated families must be reunited within 30 days

A San Diego-based federal judge Tuesday night ordered a halt to the practice of separating children from their parents entering the U.S. without legal permission and for children to be reunited with their parents.
On Tuesday, dozens of San Diegans rallied against the ruling outside the federal court building in downtown San Diego.
World Cup fever is in full swing – especially on the streets of San Diego. But police are asking soccer fans to avoid celebrating in National City's roadways ahead of Wednesday's World Cup match between Mexico and Sweden.
A judge in California has ordered U.S. border authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days.
Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe hit run-scoring doubles in San Diego's three-run eighth inning, helping the Padres rally for a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.
A Hoover High School food service worker who spends her free time feeding the homeless is getting national attention. Debra Davis, also known as Aunt Debbie, says several people are reaching out wanting to help her in her mission to feed those in need.
A new, high-tech system will make it easier than ever to park at the San Diego International Airport.
Life can get pretty busy for parents: you've got the kids, a full-time job, volunteering with the Boy Scouts - and then it's off to the opera. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Vista to meet a dad who has a hard time saying no - to anything.
A brush fire briefly threatened homes near Gillespie Field airport Tuesday, prompting a few evacuations and road closures and sending a thick column of smoke into the air over state Routes 52 and 125, authorities reported.