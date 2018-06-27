Comedian Frank Caliendo: "Hello my name is Frank" tour

(SAN DIEGO) - In this club tour around the country, Frank will be doing some of his most well-known impressions and comedy as well as additional new characters and material that he’s working on. Get a mix of old and new and a Frank you probably have never seen before!

A Note from Frank Caliendo:

Hey Everyone,



This spring and summer, I'm going to be doing a bunch of ONE NIGHT ONLY SHOWS (with a couple exceptions) in smaller venues. The idea behind these shows will be different than what I've been doing in theaters around the country for the past few years.



Before you ask..... YES, of course I'll be doing a bunch of impressions, but I'm going to also work on being "me" a lot more around them.



Some of you are probably thinking, "Oh No! Frank's having a midlife crisis!" No, I think a midlife crisis is more about being unsure of yourself. This is not the issue. This is about getting outside of the box I've built around myself on stage and letting my fans get to know the real me.



My plan is for these shows to be the most fun I've ever had on stage and I know we will all end up having a blast.



So, see you out there! Let's make some magic.



-Frank



PS. I won't actually be doing any magic tricks with the audience.



PPS. If I do start doing magic, then you can easily say, "Oh he's DEFINITELY having a midlife crisis."

