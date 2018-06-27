KAABOO Discovery Tour winner: Sitting on Stacy

Meet the local band performing at this year’s KAABOO – first winner of the Discovery Tour, Sitting on Stacy!
Formerly named Paper, Sitting on Stacy is a Southern California based rock/ska/alternative band that formed in 2014. With members Hoyt Yeatman, Jeff Demorest and Kyle Hart, Sitting on Stacy has performed at numerous venues in the Ventura County, Los Angeles, and San Diego areas.
They have been performing together for about 4 years Hoyt and Jeff met at Rock Nation School as sophomores. Hoyt is currently going to SDSU and Jeff & Kyle are at Mesa College
Sitting on Stacy is known for their high-energy performances and released their first full-length album, 'Obsessed', in 2017 which they recorded at their home. They also have numerous music videos out on Youtube that the band has shot and directed by themselves.
You can catch Sitting on Stacy live at KAABOO on Friday, September 14th! For more information about KAABOO, click here.
San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate was joined by city staff and residents to flip the switch on the new "smart stoplight system" in Mira Mesa Wednesday.
A possible transformer explosion caused traffic delays and other problems in Coronado Wednesday. Most street closures had been lifted by noon after trouble with the transformer outside a supermarket near Naval Air Station North Island.
Authorities asked the public Wednesday for help in identifying and locating a would-be rapist who grabbed an 18-year-old woman and tried to drag her off a busy North County street, fleeing when she fought back and called out for help.
World Cup fever is in full swing – especially on the streets of San Diego. But police are asking soccer fans to avoid celebrating in National City's roadways ahead of Wednesday's World Cup match between Mexico and Sweden.
A man whose child and ex-wife were seriously injured in a scooter crash over the weekend on Monday called for a boardwalk ban.
On Tuesday, dozens of San Diegans rallied against the ruling outside the federal court building in downtown San Diego.
A San Diego-based federal judge has ordered a halt to the practice of separating children from their parents entering the U.S. without legal permission and for children to be reunited with their parents.
High pressure begins to weaken Wednesday, bringing warm temperatures again before cooling down Thursday into the weekend.