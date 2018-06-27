KAABOO Discovery Tour winner: Sitting on Stacy

Meet the local band performing at this year’s KAABOO – first winner of the Discovery Tour, Sitting on Stacy!

Formerly named Paper, Sitting on Stacy is a Southern California based rock/ska/alternative band that formed in 2014. With members Hoyt Yeatman, Jeff Demorest and Kyle Hart, Sitting on Stacy has performed at numerous venues in the Ventura County, Los Angeles, and San Diego areas.

They have been performing together for about 4 years Hoyt and Jeff met at Rock Nation School as sophomores. Hoyt is currently going to SDSU and Jeff & Kyle are at Mesa College

Sitting on Stacy is known for their high-energy performances and released their first full-length album, 'Obsessed', in 2017 which they recorded at their home. They also have numerous music videos out on Youtube that the band has shot and directed by themselves.

You can catch Sitting on Stacy live at KAABOO on Friday, September 14th! For more information about KAABOO, click here.