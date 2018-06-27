4th of July 2018: Celebrations around San Diego

NOTE: All events listed are subject to change. Be sure to check the original website for the latest information. Events take place on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 unless otherwise noted.

SAN DIEGO

Big Bay Boom »

Location: San Diego Bay

The Bay Boom Fireworks Show lights up from the Port of San Diego and can be seen from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District and the Coronado Ferry Landing beginning at 9 PM Families are advised to take the trolley, free shuttle or carpool.

SeaWorld Fourth of July Fireworks »

Location: SeaWorld, 500 SeaWorld Dr, San Diego

Watch SeaWorld light up the sky with this spectacular display of sparkle and excitement. Wednesday, July 4 through Saturday, July 7.

4th of July Celebration in Ocean Beach »

Location: Ocean Beach Pier at the end of Newport Avenue

The Ocean Beach Pier is presenting a spectacular beach view of fireworks beginning at 9 PM. Families are advised to pack a lunch, bring blankets, and arrive early. Free parking in Main Beach Parking Lot and Pier Parking Lot.

4th of July Celebration in Coronado »

Location: Coronado, San Diego CA

Coronado's Fourth of July celebration begins at 7 AM with the annual Independence Day 12K Run and 5K Run/Walk in Tidelands Park. The Parade will begin at 10 AM along Orange Ave from 1st Street to Churchill Place. From 2:30 tp 4 PM the San Diego Star Wars Society will be available for photos in Star Park. This is followed by a concert provided by the Coronado Community Concert Band at 4 p.m. in Spreckels Park. At 9 PM there is a fireworks display over Glorietta Bay. Families are advised to bring blankets and watch the display from the golf course or Stingray Point.

Fireworks Dinner Cruise »

Location: San Diego Grape St. Pier 1800 N. Harbor Dr.

The Hornblower is open on July 4th for a relaxing evening cruise around San Diego. Guests are provided a glass of champagne or sparkling cider upon boarding, a gourmet buffet dinner, and a full view of the fireworks display.The cruise is a total of 3 hours. There are VIP cruise packages also available.

Naval Base Point Loma July 4th Freedom Festival»

Location: Harbor Drive Annex

This event is free to military families, retirees, reservists and DoD employees. Popular features include a Tailgate Party (registration required), live music and entertainment, Family Activity Zone and festival food highlighted by all-American favorites and international flavors.

EAST COUNTY

El Cajon 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks »

Location: Kennedy Park, 1675 East Madison Avenue, El CajonEvent visitors can enjoy games, live music and spectacular fireworks during the event. Festivities kick off at 1 p.m.

Santee Salutes »

Location: Town Center Community Park East, 550 Park Center Drive, Santee

Beginning at 2:30 to 10 PM, the park is open to a Fourth of July celebration for families. A patriotic ceremony will begin at 6 PM. Fireworks begin at 9 PM, and the celebrations end at 10 PM. Parking is $5 per car. Continuous free shuttle service will be available from 3:30 to 11 PM. from the Costco parking lot on Cuyamaca near Rio Seco School to the event site. The Costco parking offers a no cost alternative for event parking.

Julian Fourth of July Parade »

NOTE: NO FIREWORKS

Location: Main Street, Julian - from Julian High School to Frank Lane Park

Pre-parade events from 10 AM to 11:30 a.m. Parade steps off at 11:45 a.m. Main Street closes to traffic at 9 AM.

SOUTH BAY

Chula Vista 4th Fest »

Location: Chula Vista Elite Athete Training Center, 2800 Olympic Pkwy, Chula Vista

Starting at 6 PM, gates open for public viewing for all ages. Animals, drones and alcohol forbidden. The fireworks show begins at 9 PM. Parking is $10.

National City's 4th of July Carnival »

Location: Kimball Park - 12th & D, National City

From June 29 - July 4, the National City Lions Club will host this carnival featuring carnival rides, games and more. On Wednesday, July 4 the carnival will run from Noon to Midnight, The carnival features food and drink for sale provided by local nonprofit organizations and entertainment including contests and musical acts. Fireworks begin at 9 PM.

Independence Day at the Border »

Location: Larsen Field, 455 Sycamore Road, San Ysidro

On July 1, the Independence Day Celebration will be held at Larsen Field/Cesar Chavez Park. Beginning at 3 PM, the San Ysidro event will have a children's inflatable city, live mural painting, live music, food and drinks. Admission is free.

NORTH COUNTY

Oceanside's 130th Anniversary and Independence Celebration »

Location: El Corazon Site at Rancho Del Oro Road

The City of Oceanside Fireworks Show will take place on Tuesday, July 3, starting at 9 PM. There will be music and food trucks. Recommended viewing location: Rancho Del Oro Road between Mesa Drive and Oceanside Blvd. Parking is in the business park, bring a beach chair, and walk to viewing location.

Fourth of July at the Fair »

Location: 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar

The San Diego County Fair's fireworks show starts about 9 PM at the west end of the racetrack. You can see the fireworks from many parts of the Fairgrounds.

Rancho Santa Fe's Annual 4th of July Parade and Picnic»

NOTE: NO FIREWORKS

Location: 16948 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe

The 4th of July parade forms at 12:15 PM in the R. Roger Rowe school gym parking lot at Avenida de Acacias and La Granada. It will include floats, fire trucks, vintage cars and more. A picnic and concert will follow at 1:30 PM with music by The Harmony Grove Band. BBQ food will be provided by the RSF Golf Club and benefiting the RSF Community Center.

Red, White, and BOOM »

Location: LEGOLAND California, 1 Legoland Dr, Carlsbad.

The celebration lasts from 1:00pm to 9:00pm with fireworks at 8:30pm. All Red, White and BOOM! activities are included in the cost of admission to LEGOLAND California.

Mira Mesa Fourth of July Celebration »

2018 Fireworks at Mira Mesa High School

The day begins with a Pancake Breakfast at the Mira Mesa Senior Center from 7 AM to 11 AM, hosted by the Black Mountain Masonic Lodge. Family Fun Day in the Park opens at 11 am with food vendors and entertainment. The annual 4th of July Parade steps off at 11:30 am from the corner of Mira Mesa Blvd and Greenford Drive, traveling down Mira Mesa Blvd and turning north on Camino Ruiz to end at New Salem. Family Fun Day continues until 9 pm, and the Park provides a front row seat for the Fireworks Extravaganza.

Scripps Ranch Fourth of July Run and Ride»

NOTE: NO FIREWORKS

Location: Red Cedar Drive and Aviary Drive, San Diego

Celebrate the 4th of July by being active and being part of the 41st Annual 10K Race & Fun Run and the 32nd Annual Bike Rides. Choose from two running races, the 10K and the 2 Mile Fun Run, or from three bike rides, the 12, 28 or 50 mile bike ride. Get outside and enjoy the beautiful scenery of Miramar Lake, Hoyt Park, and other areas of North County. Event lasts from 6 to 10 AM. There will also be a beer garden to celebrate.

Fourth of July and Fireworks in Poway »

Location: Lake Poway High School, 15500 Espola Road, Poway

Gates for the fireworks show over Lake Poway High School Stadium open at 6 PM.There will be games, activities and a DJ spinning tunes. Fireworks begin at 9 PM. Admission is $5 per person at the the gate, but children 11 and under are free.

Rancho Bernardo's Spirit of the Fourth »

Location: Athletic Field of Bernardo Heights Middle School, 12990 Paseo Lucido, Rancho Bernardo

The evening opens at 6 PM with live music by the local "Us" band. Rancho Bernardo's "Sky Concert" and fireworks display will begin at 9 PM. Food and refreshments are available for purchase. Seating is on the grass and those attending are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Parking is free in the student parking lot off Avenida Venusto. A donation of $10 per person or $20 for a family is requested at the entrance of the event to support the fireworks show.

San Marcos 4th of July Celebration »

Location: Bradley Park, 1587 Linda Vista Dr., San Marcos

The City of San Marcos is hosting its annual 4th of July Celebration either entertainment by Liquid Blue at 6 PM. Fireworks begin at 9 PM. Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating.

Vista Independence Day Celebration »

Location: Moonlight Amphitheatre Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Dr., Vista

This even features music by the Mar Dels at on the amphitheatre stage at 7:35 PM. The fireworks display will begin at 9 PM. The park opens at 7 AM. The amphitheatre opens at 5 PM. Admission to the amphitheatre is $5 per person. Admission for children five and under, active and retired military members and their family is free. Parking in the park is $15 per car and $30 per recreational vehicle.

Escondido’s Annual July 4th festival and fireworks »

Location: Grape Day Park and The Center's "Great Green," 321 N Broadway, Escondido

This free community event features rockin' live music by Moonlight Trio, Finnegan Blue, and Casey Hensley, fabulous food vendors, and a wealth of children's activities and games for everyone to enjoy. The day's festivities will conclude with a special performance by the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band and, of course, a dazzling fireworks display starting at 9:00 pm. The festival begins at 4 PM. The festivities will conclude with a performance by Camp Pendleton’s 1st Marine Division Band and the fireworks display starting at 9 PM. There will also be a ticketed VIP beer tasting event from 4 to 9 PM. The festival is free and open to the public.

Temecula's Fourth of July Extravaganza »

Location: Ronald Reagan Sports Park, 30875 Rancho Vista Rd, Temecula

Festivities start at 2 PM but the park opens at 6 AM. There will be a kid's zone and food vendors, with entertainment on the main stage from 2 to 9 PM. Fireworks start at 9 PM.

Have an event to add? Send details to cbs8mobile@kfmb.com and we will expand the list.