Sketch released of Vista attempted rape suspect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Wednesday for help in identifying and locating a would-be rapist who grabbed an 18-year-old woman and tried to drag her off a busy North County street, fleeing when she fought back and called out for help.
The assailant, a thin man who appeared to be in his early 20s, rode up behind the victim on a black BMX-style bicycle and made lewd comments to her as she was walking in a commercial area in the 800 block of Civic Center Drive in Vista at about 1 p.m. on June 11, according to officials with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Attempting to escape the harassment, the teen went into a nearby taco shop and waited until she no longer could see the man outside. She then resumed her walk through the neighborhood.
A short time later, the perpetrator rode up behind the woman again, this time grabbing her buttocks and telling her he was going to take her somewhere and have sex with her, officials said.
The victim then began struggling and screaming, at which point the assailant let go of her and pedaled away to the west, toward Eucalyptus Avenue.
The woman described the attacker as a roughly 5-feet-6-inch, 150-pound white man or light-skinned Latino with short, thick, wavy hair.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate was joined by city staff and residents to flip the switch on the new "smart stoplight system" in Mira Mesa Wednesday.
A possible transformer explosion caused traffic delays and other problems in Coronado Wednesday. Most street closures had been lifted by noon after trouble with the transformer outside a supermarket near Naval Air Station North Island.
Authorities asked the public Wednesday for help in identifying and locating a would-be rapist who grabbed an 18-year-old woman and tried to drag her off a busy North County street, fleeing when she fought back and called out for help.
Meet the local band performing at this year’s KAABOO – first winner of the Discovery Tour, Sitting on Stacy!
World Cup fever is in full swing – especially on the streets of San Diego. But police are asking soccer fans to avoid celebrating in National City's roadways ahead of Wednesday's World Cup match between Mexico and Sweden.
A man whose child and ex-wife were seriously injured in a scooter crash over the weekend on Monday called for a boardwalk ban.
On Tuesday, dozens of San Diegans rallied against the ruling outside the federal court building in downtown San Diego.
A San Diego-based federal judge has ordered a halt to the practice of separating children from their parents entering the U.S. without legal permission and for children to be reunited with their parents.
High pressure begins to weaken Wednesday, bringing warm temperatures again before cooling down Thursday into the weekend.