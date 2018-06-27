Smart stoplights to ease congestion in San Diego

San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate was joined by city staff and residents to flip the switch on the new "smart stoplight system" in Mira Mesa Wednesday.
A possible transformer explosion caused traffic delays and other problems in Coronado Wednesday. Most street closures had been lifted by noon after trouble with the transformer outside a supermarket near Naval Air Station North Island.
Authorities asked the public Wednesday for help in identifying and locating a would-be rapist who grabbed an 18-year-old woman and tried to drag her off a busy North County street, fleeing when she fought back and called out for help.
Meet the local band performing at this year’s KAABOO – first winner of the Discovery Tour, Sitting on Stacy!
World Cup fever is in full swing – especially on the streets of San Diego. But police are asking soccer fans to avoid celebrating in National City's roadways ahead of Wednesday's World Cup match between Mexico and Sweden.
A man whose child and ex-wife were seriously injured in a scooter crash over the weekend on Monday called for a boardwalk ban.
On Tuesday, dozens of San Diegans rallied against the ruling outside the federal court building in downtown San Diego.
A San Diego-based federal judge has ordered a halt to the practice of separating children from their parents entering the U.S. without legal permission and for children to be reunited with their parents.
High pressure begins to weaken Wednesday, bringing warm temperatures again before cooling down Thursday into the weekend.