Smart stoplights to ease congestion in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - City leaders are taking a "smart" approach to solving traffic problems.



San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate was joined by city staff and residents to "flip the switch" on the new "smart stoplight system" in Mira Mesa Wednesday.

City leaders say the smart signals "talk" with each other to regulate traffic and are intended to reduce congestion along the 1.4-mile stretch of Mira Mesa Boulevard. They say the goal is to extend it all the way to Interstate 15.

"What we have seen is traffic flows reduced by as much as 30 percent and for this next phase, we're hoping 15 percent reduction in traffic congestion," Cate said.

The project on Mira Mesa Boulevard is phase three of the new system.

Working with Qualcomm in 2014, city officials launched District 6's smart stoplight pilot project along Lusk Boulevard in Sorrento Valley. The city has now installed smart stoplights along heavily-trafficked Friars Road, La Jolla Parkway, Mira Mesa Boulevard and Vista Sorrento Parkway. And last fall, the city installed the Rosecrans Street smart stoplights with help from a $600,000 state grant and city officials say it's been a success.

In addition, vehicle stops have been reduced by 53 percent, benefiting the environment.

"You will see lights stay greener longer when you're going eastbound in the evening and westbound in the morning so traffic can flow through quicker," Cate said.

In fact, officials say what would normally be a 20 minute drive during rush hour, will now take only 15 minutes.

