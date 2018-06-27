Dog Licensing: San Diego Humane Society sends notice to dog owners

If Mexico breaks the "Curse of the 5th Game" and wins against Brazil, and then win their next match, Bud Light will buy beer for ALL of California!
Federal indictments unsealed in San Diego Wednesday charge 20 people with cocaine, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine trafficking, authorities reported.
The widow of a former U.S. Marine killed in a hit-and-run accident wants her husband buried with honor. Deryck Bacon, 59, was homeless and sleeping on the sidewalk two months ago off Normal Street when a driver veered off the road and ran over him.
Starting Sunday, July 1st, the San Diego Humane Society will expand the number of communities it serves across the county as it takes over operations from the County Animals Services.
A possible transformer explosion caused traffic delays and other problems in Coronado Wednesday. Most street closures had been lifted by noon after trouble with the transformer outside a supermarket near Naval Air Station North Island.
In accordance with National HIV Testing Day, health officials in San Diego County Wednesday encouraged residents to get tested for the virus.
San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate was joined by city staff and residents to flip the switch on the new "smart stoplight system" in Mira Mesa Wednesday.
Authorities asked the public Wednesday for help in identifying and locating a would-be rapist who grabbed an 18-year-old woman and tried to drag her off a busy North County street, fleeing when she fought back and called out for help.
Meet the local band performing at this year’s KAABOO – first winner of the Discovery Tour, Sitting on Stacy!