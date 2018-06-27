Dog Licensing: San Diego Humane Society sends notice to dog owners

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Starting Sunday, July 1st, the San Diego Humane Society will expand the number of communities it serves across the county as it takes over operations from the County Animals Services.

County contracts with the cities of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, San Diego, Santee and Solana Beach will end Saturday, the end of the fiscal year, as the county explores outsourcing the majority of duties within the Department of Animal Services.

The Humane Society will take over animal services for those six cities in what's being called the biggest milestone of the nonprofit's 138-year history. The care burden for the organization -- which also serves Escondido, Imperial Beach, Oceanside, Poway, San Marcos and Vista -- is expected to grow from 30,000 to 50,000 animals.

The county's Gaines Street shelter, owned by the city of San Diego, will close 1 p.m. Saturday so it can be transferred to the Humane Society.

"One side will be for all lost and found animals and licensing. The other side will be open for adoptions. We will have plenty of animals to adopt, so please come down," said Gary Weitzman, president of San Diego Humane Society.

The county's two shelters in Carlsbad and Bonita, meanwhile, will reopen for regular hours on Sunday as the county continues to provide animal services to unincorporated areas.

As of Sunday, residents of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, San Diego, Santee and Solana Beach will need to contact the Humane Society for animal- related issues.

Existing pet licenses will remain in effect until they expire, at which point residents can purchase a new one from the Humane Society.

The animal shelters are also preparing for next week's fireworks as San Diegans celebrate the 4th of July. Animal experts advise pet owners to keep pets at home during the celebrations. "Please do not bring your pets to big firework shows. If there are big masses of people, make sure you keep your pets close to you," said Weitzman.

Also, on June 28th, The San Diego Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for all animals.