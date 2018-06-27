Why you should be rooting for Mexico to win against Brazil

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Attention, attention soccer fans and non-soccer fans.

As you may be aware, the World Cup is taking place this summer in Russia.

You may also be aware that on Wednesday, Mexico lost to Sweden, but thanks to South Korea's win over defending World Cup champions, Germany, Mexico will advance to the knockout stages.

Mexico has been to the round of 16 for seven straight World Cups, but has never made advanced beyond the fifth game.

Some have called it "The Curse of the 5th Game."

If Mexico breaks the "Curse of the 5th Game" and wins against Brazil, and then win their next match, Bud Light will buy beer for ALL of California!

Hear ye, hear ye Mexico fans. pic.twitter.com/3k6n0R2t15 — Bud Light (@budlight) June 9, 2018

Yes, you read that right: ALL OF CALIFORNIA!

Also, as thank you, Mexico's airline, Aeromexico is offering a 20% discount on flights to South Korea from Mexico City.

Mexico will play Brazil on Monday, July 2nd at 7 a.m.