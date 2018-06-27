World Cup: Team is giving Mexico fans a real sense of pride

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8 / AP) — Sweden dominated Mexico 3-0 to move on to the World Cup knockout round, and thanks to South Korea, Mexico also advances.

Fans in Chula Vista celebrated Wednesday morning, bringing many together despite the divisiveness when it comes to current issues like immigration.

Some fans had tears of joy after so much heaviness in a community recently swallowed in controversy regarding politics and immigration. Wednesday’s match became a positive not to focus on.

As was expected, fans celebrated inside and spilled outside onto the sidewalks in National City, where police a day earlier had asked fans to not celebrate in the middle of the streets.

Police said the crowds remained peaceful.

Despite the loss, Mexico also advances as runner-up in the group thanks to South Korea's surprising 2-0 over defending champion Germany. Mexico has been to the round of 16 for seven straight World Cups. Sweden had not been to the knockout stage since 2006.

Mexico will next face Brazil in the knockout stage on Monday.

RELATED