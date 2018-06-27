Blind horse in good hands with seeing-eye pony in Pine Valley

A blind horse and his seeing-eye-pony are settling into their new home in Pine Valley. But caring for them and the several other animals at the sanctuary doesn't come cheap.
San Diego's red hot real estate market has some News 8 viewers wondering if house-flippers are driving up prices.
If Mexico breaks the "Curse of the 5th Game" and wins against Brazil, and then win their next match, Bud Light will buy beer for ALL of California!
After 20 years of bringing San Dieagans his microclimate forecast, News 8's beloved Matt Baylow is calling it a career. Jeff Zevely took a walk down memory lane with Matt and sends him off with heartfelt goodbyes from the newsroom in Wednesday's very special Zevely Zone.
Sweden dominated Mexico 3-0 to move on to the World Cup knockout round, and thanks to South Korea, Mexico also advances.
Federal indictments unsealed in San Diego Wednesday charge 20 people with cocaine, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine trafficking, authorities reported.
The widow of a former U.S. Marine killed in a hit-and-run accident wants her husband buried with honor. Deryck Bacon, 59, was homeless and sleeping on the sidewalk two months ago off Normal Street when a driver veered off the road and ran over him.
Starting Sunday, July 1st, the San Diego Humane Society will expand the number of communities it serves across the county as it takes over operations from the County Animals Services.
A possible transformer explosion caused traffic delays and other problems in Coronado Wednesday. Most street closures had been lifted by noon after trouble with the transformer outside a supermarket near Naval Air Station North Island.
In accordance with National HIV Testing Day, health officials in San Diego County Wednesday encouraged residents to get tested for the virus.