Blind horse in good hands with seeing-eye pony in Pine Valley

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A blind horse and his seeing-eye-pony are settling into their new home in Pine Valley. But caring for them and the several other animals at the sanctuary doesn't come cheap.

The 18-year-old Appaloosa is the newest resident at Horses of Tir Na Nog.

The animal sanctuary took him in after he was seized from his owners in Fallbrook.

"This one here has moon blindness and if you can tell his eyes are a little opaque looking," said a caretake at the sanctuary. "It's usually caused from trauma or infection that wasn't treated appropriately."

But he didn't come alone.

A 25-year-old suffering from Cushing's Disease serves as his seeing-eye pony. The caretakers say the pony nudges the blind horse and guides him around.

"He's a constant companion," one caretaker said. "We were really lucky to keep them together."

There are 61 horses at the facility in addition to of rescued goats, sheep, llamas and other animals; many suffering from medical conditions.

Needless to say, it's a hefty bill caring for them all. The organization hosted a fundraiser Wednesday to cover the costs.

The goal is to ensure a future for all the animals - especially the two-lifelong companions: horse and pony.

Horses of Tir Na Nog is currently looking for a caretaker, volunteers and monetary donations. If you'd like to help, click here.

