San Diego: Supreme Court ruling a major blow for labor unions

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Labor leaders on Wednesday vowed to press on despite a Supreme Court ruling that dealt a major blow to public sector unions.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision on labor unions, members of the Service Employees International 221, San Diego County’s largest union which represents some 10,000 employees, spoke out.

The nation’s highest court ruled 5 to 4 that government workers cannot be forced to contribute to unions to help pay for collective bargaining. Mark Janus, a government worker in Illinois, originally brought the suit forward.

“This is going to give the individual workers the freedom to make their own choice now, where previously they were coerced and forced to pay,” said Janus.

One public school teacher, Bitsy Galaska, hailed the decision, said, “I don’t feel it's correct for me to pay for opinions and political activities I don't agree with.”

Union leaders counter that the work they do benefits and supports all workers – not just their members and that the court’s decision will cost millions in contributions.

“It is going to eliminate how we get some of our major resources as a union, and of course we know that it takes resources to do anything,” said Crystal Irving.

At a separate demonstration on Wednesday, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher said while she is not surprised by the court’s decision, she was disappointed but remains hopeful. " We have a lot of faith. These workers will continue to fight for what is rightfully theirs.”

President Trump wasted no time in tweeting, “Big loss for the coffers of the democrats!”

Justice Elena Kagan wrote the dissent saying the ruling overthrows a decision entrenched in this nation’s law for over 40 years.

