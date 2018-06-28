Controversial development in North County to go before commission

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The San Diego County Planning Commission is set to weigh in on a controversial housing development planned for North County.

If built, the Newland Sierra Community would feature more than 2,100 homes in a now vacant area west of Interstate-15. The developer behind the project said the area is already zoned for 2.1 million square-feet of commercial space, but instead of adding more office space, they want to build homes. It’s a move that is being met with pushback.

The developer, therefore, is proposing to amend the county’s general plan to be able to build the more than 2,100 homes. On Thursday, the San Diego Planning Commission will consider amending the county’s general plan.

Kathy Van Ness is the general manager for the luxury spa and hotel, The Golden Door. The hotel is a staunch opponent to the project. “I think if this area becomes a Del Mar, it will change everything in this part of California forever.”

Van Ness said the project could hurt business, but claimed the true concern is the safety on Deer Springs Road. “It would be putting 6,000 people across the street. The bigger issue is this road here, no matter how big it gets, is a fire trap.”

Newland Sierra said to address road concerns, it would widen Deer Springs Road to four lanes.

Newland Sierra issued a statement to News 8 which states in part:

"Instead of a massive commercial and office development and 99 large lot homes for which the property is zoned in the General Plan, we believe -- given the region's housing crisis -- that the better choice is to build attainably-priced housing for the next generation of North County families."

Area resident Charles Service agrees with the statement. “People do not want progress. They don't want things to change. They don't want the environment to change. It may not take place here but it may take place across the street.”

While the commission will vote on Thursday on whether to recommend the project to the County Board of Supervisors, the final decision will not be made until September.