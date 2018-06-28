International Arrivals facility to open at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority has reached a major milestone with the completion of a new International Arrivals facility in San Diego International Airport's Terminal 2 West.



“It is nearly five times larger in size so it allows for more curing space, better passenger experience.” San Diego International Airport spokesperson Rebecca Bloomfield said.

News 8's Kerri Lane joins the Airport Authority and representatives from U.S. Customs and Border Protection Thursday for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and a behind-the-scenes tour of the spacious new facility before it opens on Saturday, June 30.

San Diego International Airport has experienced significant growth in international arrivals in the past quarter century, from 50,000 passengers a year in 1990 to more than 400,000 a year in 2017.

The new International Arrivals facility has been designed to accommodate the increase in international passengers resulting from recently added overseas flights.

It will allow the airport to process an ever-increasing number of international arrivals with greater ease and efficiency.

International flights into San Diego generate about $432 million in annual economic impact. More importantly, the new International Arrivals facility will allow the airport to better accommodate the business community as well as people who travel great distances.