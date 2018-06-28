(SAN DIEGO) - Coconuts and Cocktails Promotions presents “Festival of International Food, Dessert and Beer Fest”! We are thrilled to come together and enjoy the finest cuisine from around the world, mouthwatering desserts and only THE best local San Diego craft beers! And there’ll be singers and dancers from all over the globe for entertainment.
Your festival experience will include:
Your ticket includes a food sample and a dessert sample from one of the featured restaurants, along with a souvenir drink cup to devour unlimited samples of beer from all of your local San Diego breweries.
You can purchase tickets to this fabulous, food-tastic festival right here, and don't forget to use special discount code KFMB to save 50% off of the original ticket price!
Guess who's making an appearance at this year's San Diego Comic-Con? It's your favorite high school teacher turned meth manufacturer, Walter White, and the rest of the cast members of 'Breaking Bad'.
The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority has reached a major milestone with the completion of a new International Arrivals facility in San Diego International Airport's Terminal 2 West.
A historic change of command took place at Camp Pendleton, as the first woman to command a Marine ground combat arms unit took charge.
The United States marks 242 years as an independent nation as it celebrates the 4th of July with fireworks, food and music. Check out 4th of July firework events around San Diego.
A National City firefighter suffered burns to his lower back today while on scene of a brush fire that began in a riverbed near the Plaza Bonita Mall.
For Nacho Fries fans who missed them, the wait is over. Taco Bell's is bringing its Nacho Fries back on the menu starting July 12 along with a mock movie trailer to celebrate the return.