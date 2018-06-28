(SAN DIEGO) - Coconuts and Cocktails Promotions presents “Festival of International Food, Dessert and Beer Fest”! We are thrilled to come together and enjoy the finest cuisine from around the world, mouthwatering desserts and only THE best local San Diego craft beers! And there’ll be singers and dancers from all over the globe for entertainment.



Your festival experience will include:

Local breweries with unlimited tastings!

International Food – Cambodian, Mozambique, Turkish, Venezuelan, Traditional and Sinaloan Mexican, Chinese, Chamorro and more! Free samples at all restaurants and food available for purchase so you can try it before you buy it

Epic Desserts -- Satisfy your sweet-tooth at these must-try dessert spots

Village of Vendors - One of a kind retail vendors showcase their beautiful creations.

Games -- All festival-goers will have a chance to win raffle prizes and tickets to our next festival

Your ticket includes a food sample and a dessert sample from one of the featured restaurants, along with a souvenir drink cup to devour unlimited samples of beer from all of your local San Diego breweries.

You can purchase tickets to this fabulous, food-tastic festival right here, and don't forget to use special discount code KFMB to save 50% off of the original ticket price!