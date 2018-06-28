Firefighter injured while battling brush fire near Plaza Bonita Mall in National City

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - Firefighters are battling a brush fire that began in a riverbed near the Plaza Bonita Mall in National City.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. along Plaza Bonita Road near Westfield Plaza Bonita in an area behind the Outback Steakhouse restaurant.

Authorities say a firefighter fell into the flames and was transported to UCSD Medical Center with moderate burns to his back.

National City Fire Department crews were working to extinguish the flames. National City Police tweeted that a helicopter was on scene dropping

water on the fire.

FD helicopter on scene dropping water on the brush fire There is no danger to any structures at this time.

The northbound Interstate 805 ramp to eastbound state Route 54 was closed due to the fire, according to California Highway Patrol.