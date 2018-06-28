Firefighter injured while battling brush fire near Plaza Bonita Mall in National City

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that began in a riverbed near the Plaza Bonita Mall in National City.
The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority has reached a major milestone with the completion of a new International Arrivals facility in San Diego International Airport's Terminal 2 West.
A motorcyclist who was killed in Encinitas over the weekend when he crashed into a sheriff's patrol car has been identified as Valhalla High School cross country coach Carter Yarborough.
After 20 years of bringing San Dieagans his microclimate forecast, News 8's beloved Matt Baylow is calling it a career. Jeff Zevely took a walk down memory lane with Matt and sends him off with heartfelt goodbyes from the newsroom in Wednesday's very special Zevely Zone.
If Mexico breaks the "Curse of the 5th Game" and wins against Brazil, and then win their next match, Bud Light will buy beer for ALL of California!
Labor leaders on Wednesday vowed to press on despite a Supreme Court ruling that dealt a major blow to public sector unions.
A low pressure trough will bring cooler temperatures through Saturday. Marine layer clouds will stretch further inland for the weekend.
The San Diego County Planning Commission is set to weigh in on a controversial housing development planned for North County.
San Diego's red hot real estate market has some News 8 viewers wondering if house-flippers are driving up prices.
A blind horse and his seeing-eye-pony are settling into their new home in Pine Valley. But caring for them and the several other animals at the sanctuary doesn't come cheap.