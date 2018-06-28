Miss them? Taco Bell's Nacho Fries are making a comeback

(NEWS 8) - For Nacho Fries fans who missed them, the wait is over.
Taco Bell's is bringing its Nacho Fries back on the menu starting July 12 along with a mock movie trailer to celebrate the return.
Fries fans were first introduced to the temporary dollar-menu option in January. Taco Bell says it quickly became its highest selling new menu item ever. But the take apparently wasn't impressive enough to want to make them a permanent item.
Now they're coming back -- but no longer at a dollar. The a la carte for $1.29, Supreme for $2.49 and Bell Grande for $3.49. Patrons can also top their order with add-ons like beef, tomatoes, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes and sour cream.
What set Nacho Fries apart from traditional fast-food French fries was the heavy Mexican seasoning and a side of nacho cheese dipping sauce..
In conjunction with the relaunch the product, the fourth largest fast-food chain is honoring the 25th Anniversary of "Demolition Man," a 1993 Warner Bros. Pictures sci-fi film. The movie envisioned Taco Bell as the only restaurant to survive in a Utopian future.
Taco Bell will release a mock sequel to the film titled, "Web of Fries I" and is opening a futuristic upscale restaurant outside of Comic-Con in San Diego from July 19 to 21.
