Drink it up: Hodad's is getting into the brewing game

(SAN DIEGO) - Since opening their doors in 1969, Hodad's has firmly established themselves as a true burger mecca here in San Diego. One can really work up a thirst serving the 'world's greatest burgers', so naturally Hodad's is now setting their sights on creating the perfect beer to wash those burgers down with.

Spearheading Hodad's brewery endeavor is restaurant manager-turned-head-brewer, Marlow Myrmo. What started off as a home brewing hobby is now becoming the next step (and sip) in an already-delicious legacy coming to a pint glass near you towards the end of the summer.

A post shared by Hodad's Brewing Company (@hodadsbrewing) on Jun 26, 2018 at 11:53pm PDT

As far as what types of beer you can look forward to sipping on, there have been rumors of all sorts of brews ranging from a classic West Coast IPA-style to an easy-drinking light German-style and everything in between. Whatever they end up pouring, you'll be able to find it at all five of their locations, including at Petco Park, and you know it'll be the satisfying Hodad's quality that you're accustomed to!