Drink it up: Hodad's is getting into the brewing game

(SAN DIEGO) - Since opening their doors in 1969, Hodad's has firmly established themselves as a true burger mecca here in San Diego. One can really work up a thirst serving the 'world's greatest burgers', so naturally Hodad's is now setting their sights on creating the perfect beer to wash those burgers down with.
Spearheading Hodad's brewery endeavor is restaurant manager-turned-head-brewer, Marlow Myrmo. What started off as a home brewing hobby is now becoming the next step (and sip) in an already-delicious legacy coming to a pint glass near you towards the end of the summer.
As far as what types of beer you can look forward to sipping on, there have been rumors of all sorts of brews ranging from a classic West Coast IPA-style to an easy-drinking light German-style and everything in between. Whatever they end up pouring, you'll be able to find it at all five of their locations, including at Petco Park, and you know it'll be the satisfying Hodad's quality that you're accustomed to!
Guess who's making an appearance at this year's San Diego Comic-Con? It's your favorite high school teacher turned meth manufacturer, Walter White, and the rest of the cast members of 'Breaking Bad'.
The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority has reached a major milestone with the completion of a new International Arrivals facility in San Diego International Airport's Terminal 2 West.
A historic change of command took place at Camp Pendleton, as the first woman to command a Marine ground combat arms unit took charge.
The United States marks 242 years as an independent nation as it celebrates the 4th of July with fireworks, food and music. Check out 4th of July firework events around San Diego.
A National City firefighter suffered burns to his lower back today while on scene of a brush fire that began in a riverbed near the Plaza Bonita Mall.
For Nacho Fries fans who missed them, the wait is over. Taco Bell's is bringing its Nacho Fries back on the menu starting July 12 along with a mock movie trailer to celebrate the return.