1st woman Marine to command combat unit at Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A historic change of command took place at Camp Pendleton, as the first woman to command a Marine ground combat arms unit took charge.

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michelle I. Macander took over as commanding officer of 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division from Lt. Col. Christopher M. Haar, during a change of command ceremony on June 22.

According to the Marine Corps, they have been making progress in gender integration across the combat arms as female Marines begin to fill out jobs and units that were previously closed to women.

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michelle I. Macander, commanding officer of 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Audrey C. M. Rampton)

Infantry was first opened to women in 2012. By the end of 2015, all jobs were opened to women by the Pentagon.

The Corps says 38 women have tried to become infantry officers, but only eight have completed the course.

Marine Corps Times reported in early March that there were about 10 female officers serving as combat engineer officers, and there were about 16 enlisted combat engineers.

According to Macander's Marine Corps biography, she participated in the initial movement into Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom I in 2003 and served as Operations Officer during a deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michelle I. Macander, commanding officer of 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, sits with her family during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 22, 2018. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Audrey C. M. Rampton)