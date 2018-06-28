'Breaking Bad' cast to reunite at San Diego Comic-Con

Producer/director Vince Gilligan and actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul speak onstage during the 'Breaking Bad' panel discussion at the AMC portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Guess who's making an appearance at this year's San Diego Comic-Con? It's your favorite high school teacher turned meth manufacturer, Walter White, and the rest of the cast members of 'Breaking Bad'.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting AMC is getting the gang back together at Comic-Con to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show.

According to the entertainment publication, several members of the show including Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will join creator Vince Gilligan on a Q&A panel on July 19th at 4:30pm to talk about the show and its legacy.

It wasn't reported which hall the 'Breaking Bad' panel will be held - but most likely Hall H - as the spin-off show 'Better Call Saul' will also make its Comic-Con debut in a Hall H panel at 3:30pm, right before the 'Breaking Bad' panel.

'Breaking Bad' was one of the most watched cable series on American television. The show was on for five seasons, debuting in January 2008 and ending in September 2013 for a total of 62 episodes throughout its critically acclaimed run on the AMC network.

