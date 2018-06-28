Judge denies bail for Kellen Winslow Jr.

After 20 years of bringing San Dieagans his microclimate forecast, News 8's beloved Matt Baylow is calling it a career. Jeff Zevely took a walk down memory lane with Matt and sends him off with heartfelt goodbyes from the newsroom in Wednesday's very special Zevely Zone.
Guess who's making an appearance at this year's San Diego Comic-Con? It's your favorite high school teacher turned meth manufacturer, Walter White, and the rest of the cast members of 'Breaking Bad'.
The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority has reached a major milestone with the completion of a new International Arrivals facility in San Diego International Airport's Terminal 2 West.
A historic change of command took place at Camp Pendleton, as the first woman to command a Marine ground combat arms unit took charge.
The United States marks 242 years as an independent nation as it celebrates the 4th of July with fireworks, food and music. Check out 4th of July firework events around San Diego.