Judge denies bail for Kellen Winslow Jr.

Former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr., center, looks through protective glass during his arraignment Friday, June 15, 2018, in Vista, Calif. (Hayne Palmour/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A judge ruled Thursday that ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr would be denied bail.

Winslow, 34, was arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a residence in a mobile home park. He bailed out of jail and was re-arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant charging him with kidnapping, forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sodomy, indecent exposure and residential burglary.

Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens said Winslow is suspected of luring a 54-year-old transient -- who was hitchhiking -- into his Hummer, where he allegedly raped her on March 17.

Winslow allegedly picked up a 59-year-old woman on May 13 and raped and sodomized her, Owens alleged.

Owens said Winslow allegedly threatened to murder those victims if they screamed.

Winslow allegedly exposed himself on May 24 to a 55-year-old woman attending to her garden, Owens said. Winslow is also accused of breaking into the homes of a 71-year-old and an 86-year-old woman at the mobile home park on June 1 and June 7.

Winslow was put under surveillance after his June 7 arrest.

Owens would not say when the alleged crimes were reported or how long the sheriff's department knew of the prior incidents.

Winslow faces multiple life terms, if convicted. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 11.

Winslow Jr. is the son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The younger Winslow grew up in San Diego and attended the University of Miami. He played for four NFL teams between 2004 and 2013.