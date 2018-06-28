Authorities investigating suspicious device at bank in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — The San Diego Fire Department and San Diego Police Department are investigating a suspicious device delivered to a bank in downtown San Diego.

A package was reportedly delivered to the Chase Bank branch office at 101 W. Broadway around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and authorities were immediately called in as the object was deemed suspicious by bank employees. The bank has since been evacuated, according to police.

The area near Broadway and First Avenue is being blocked off while Metro Arson Strike Team investigators examine the item found.

Chopper 8 footage shows the MAST team with robotics equipment outside the building where the Chase bank is located.

Additional evacuations in the area may be ordered, according to reports.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.