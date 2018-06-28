San Diego woman’s parasailing nightmare in Mexico

In May of 1949, News 8 KFMB-TV launched its first broadcast, making us San Diego's oldest television station. As we approach our 70th year of being on air, we have opened up our vault to share our vast library of file film and video with the public.
The San Diego Fire Department and San Diego Police Department are investigating a suspicious device delivered to a bank in downtown San Diego.
A Santee woman is recovering in the hospital after a horrifying parasailing accident while celebrating her birthday in Mexico.
A National City firefighter suffered burns to his lower back today while on scene of a brush fire that began in a riverbed near the Plaza Bonita Mall.
The United States marks 242 years as an independent nation as it celebrates the 4th of July with fireworks, food and music. Check out 4th of July firework events around San Diego.
After 20 years of bringing San Dieagans his microclimate forecast, News 8's beloved Matt Baylow is calling it a career. Jeff Zevely took a walk down memory lane with Matt and sends him off with heartfelt goodbyes from the newsroom in Wednesday's very special Zevely Zone.
Guess who's making an appearance at this year's San Diego Comic-Con? It's your favorite high school teacher turned meth manufacturer, Walter White, and the rest of the cast members of 'Breaking Bad'.
The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority has reached a major milestone with the completion of a new International Arrivals facility in San Diego International Airport's Terminal 2 West.