Attempted murder suspects caught in San Diego hot stop

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Two men wanted for attempted murder in Riverside County were arrested here in San Diego on Thursday. San Diego police took them into custody outside of a Chevron in the 3300 block of University Avenue.

SDPD officers were sent to check out an address nearby to see if this black Subaru was parked out front. While en route they spotted it driving and pulled the car over.

Officers were seen searching both men who were inside and wrapping their hands with paper bags to preserve evidence.

Police say the vehicle was wanted in connected with a homicide investigation in Riverside County but did not give further details.

A short time later, detectives from banning arrived on scene.

It's possible the men are wanted for a violent armed robbery at a marijuana dispensary over the weekend in the city.

Banning police say two men shot and stabbed multiple victims then left in a dark-colored sedan.

One suspect was wearing a "San Diego" hoodie.

At the scene in North Park, there was a large bag of what looks like marijuana on the front passenger seat, but police wouldn't confirm whether it was from the dispensary that was robbed.