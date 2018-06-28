Your Stories Investigation: Night and day noise from Carmel Valley BMX park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Some Carmel Valley residents living near a BMX park that's under construction say they're already living with noise night and day. So, they turned to News 8 for help.
Neighbors are fed up with the noise from skateboarders who are already using the park.
"You can hear the clicking noise from the skateboards all the time," said one Carmel Valley resident
Nearby residents say the noises continue into the night; residents say the sounds can be heard any time from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
"They come at night, set up lanterns, they skate under the sky around the lanterns," said resident Vlad Kroutik.
He says the concrete track, still under construction off Village Center Loop Road in Carmel Valley, is actually designed for BMX bikes; but since the track was laid at the beginning of the year skateboarders have been rolling in nonstop.
The security trailer on site, neighbors say, is just for show.
"They brought the security booth here, but nobody's there obviously. If they were there, they would be monitoring it," said Kroutik.
In addition to the noise nuisance, neighbors say, they're worried about the skateboarders' safety.
"That's a liability for the city, it's a liability for us as taxpayers, and honestly it's a liability for us as neighbors watching kids hurting themselves," said Kroutik.
Residents say they've pleaded with Councilmember Barbara Bry's office for help.
"She came and looked through this about four months ago and said 'I'm going to take care of this' ... lip service," said Kroutik.
But so far, no action or solution has been offered for what neighbors say is a dangerous liability.
