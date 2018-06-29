Suspect in City Heights woman's murder has long criminal history

The search continues for a man wanted for the shooting death of a young woman in City Heights. Police say 26-year-old Dominique Grady killed 21-year-old Jossie Ruiz in her apartment earlier this month.
In May of 1949, News 8 KFMB-TV launched its first broadcast, making us San Diego's oldest television station. As we approach our 70th year of being on air, we have opened up our vault to share our vast library of file film and video with the public.
Some Carmel Valley residents living near a BMX park that's under construction say they're already living with noise night and day. So, they turned to News 8 for help.
Two men wanted for attempted murder in Riverside County were arrested here in San Diego on Thursday. San Diego police took them into custody outside of a Chevron in the 3300 block of University Avenue.
A suspicious package arrived by mail Thursday at a downtown-area bank, prompting evacuations and closures of traffic lanes in the bustling area until a bomb squad safely destroyed the parcel.
A historic change of command took place at Camp Pendleton, as the first woman to command a Marine ground combat arms unit took charge.
A Santee woman is recovering in the hospital after a horrifying parasailing accident while celebrating her birthday in Mexico.
A National City firefighter suffered burns to his lower back today while on scene of a brush fire that began in a riverbed near the Plaza Bonita Mall.
The United States marks 242 years as an independent nation as it celebrates the 4th of July with fireworks, food and music. Check out 4th of July firework events around San Diego.
After 20 years of bringing San Dieagans his microclimate forecast, News 8's beloved Matt Baylow is calling it a career. Jeff Zevely took a walk down memory lane with Matt and sends him off with heartfelt goodbyes from the newsroom in Wednesday's very special Zevely Zone.