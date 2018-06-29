Suspect in City Heights woman's murder has long criminal history

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The search continues for a man wanted for the shooting death of a young woman in City Heights. Police say 26-year-old Dominique Grady killed 21-year-old Jossie Ruiz in her apartment earlier this month.

It was the day before Father's Day when Ruiz was found dead in her apartment - a devastating discovery made by her own father.

"[He's] not doing good," said neighbor Sophie Castillo. "The mom seems to be trying to hold it [together] for the husband and the son but the dad's just [missing] daddy's little girl."

San Diego police say the young woman was killed by a single gunshot. Her alleged murderer has been identified as Dominque Grady who is still on the loose.

"We're just as much in shock as everybody else," said Castillo.

The brutal murder of Ruiz has rocked the City Heights neighborhood she called home. Neighbors describe it as a "tight community" and say those that live there aree "practically family."

As condolences pour in for the family of Jossie Ruiz, we're learning more about the man wanted in connection to her murder.

According to court records, Grady has had multiple run-ins with the law. In 2017, he was convicted of possession of PCP with a firearm. And in 2010, he was charged with possession of a loaded firearm, and possession of concealed weapons but charges were dismissed due to illegal search for a gun.

Grady also has two misdemeanor arrests in the East County for carrying a concealed firearm, and domestic violence.

And while the motive for Ruiz's murder is unclear, investigators continue to review surveillance footage at the building that may provide pieces to the puzzle.

