I-5 Genesee Avenue Interchange opens in time for holiday travel

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, Assemblyman Todd Gloria and San Diego City Councilwoman Barbara Bry Friday will celebrate the completion of the long awaited Interstate 5/Genesee Avenue Interchange Project.
   
Officials from the Federal Highway Administration, Caltrans, UC San Diego, and Scripps Memorial Hospital will also attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $117.4-million project, which broke ground February 2015.
   
In an effort to alleviate congestion, the interchange's previous six-lane overpass was expanded to a 10-lane bridge. Freeway access ramps were also widened, and an arched bicycle and pedestrian bridge was built connecting the Sorrento Valley Coaster Station to nearby schools, employers and hospitals.
   
Bicyclists from the San Diego Bike Coalition and UC San Diego SPIN are expected to take advantage of the new bridge during Friday's ceremony.

