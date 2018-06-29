Goodbye, Geoffrey: Toys R Us closing its last stores

The widow of a former U.S. Marine killed in a hit-and-run accident wants her husband buried with honor. Deryck Bacon, 59, was homeless and sleeping on the sidewalk two months ago off Normal Street when a driver veered off the road and ran over him.
Toys R Us is closing its last U.S. stores by Friday, the end of a chain known to generations of children and parents for its sprawling stores, brightly colored logo and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot.
Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, Assemblyman Todd Gloria and San Diego City Councilwoman Barbara Bry Friday will celebrate the completion of the long awaited Interstate 5/Genesee Avenue Interchange Project.
The search continues for a man wanted for the shooting death of a young woman in City Heights. Police say 26-year-old Dominique Grady killed 21-year-old Jossie Ruiz in her apartment earlier this month.
A low pressure trough will bring cooler temperatures through Saturday. Marine layer clouds will stretch further inland for the weekend under a stronger marine layer.
In May of 1949, News 8 KFMB-TV launched its first broadcast, making us San Diego's oldest television station. As we approach our 70th year of being on air, we have opened up our vault to share our vast library of file film and video with the public.
Some Carmel Valley residents living near a BMX park that's under construction say they're already living with noise night and day. So, they turned to News 8 for help.
Two men wanted for attempted murder in Riverside County were arrested here in San Diego on Thursday. San Diego police took them into custody outside of a Chevron in the 3300 block of University Avenue.
A suspicious package arrived by mail Thursday at a downtown-area bank, prompting evacuations and closures of traffic lanes in the bustling area until a bomb squad safely destroyed the parcel.
A historic change of command took place at Camp Pendleton, as the first woman to command a Marine ground combat arms unit took charge.