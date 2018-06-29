2018 US Air Guitar Championships

Lieutenant Facemelter is a simple man. He likes his tracks hot, his beer cold and his mother’s meatloaf. He knows his music, he loves his music, and his alcohol fueled enthusiasm is the driving force behind his arousing success.

We're in the home stretch: The competitors are ready to rock, the @foundersbrewing beer is cold, and @LtFacemelter's LED shoes are charged -- will you be joining us on Saturday night for the @SDAirGuitar Championships? pic.twitter.com/WyucRoQz3z — The Merrow (@TheMerrowSD) June 27, 2018



He’s a lover, not a fighter, but he’ll throw a coaster through your flat screen if he loses a game of Scrabble. His furious fretwork is the very thing that powers the San Diego Gaslamp, and he aims to make Ron Burgundy proud on a daily basis.

This ain't Lt. Facemelter's first rodeo, either. Check out this shining list of accolades:

2010 San Diego Champion

2011 Seattle Champion

2012 San Diego Champion

2013 US National Champion

Check out the competition for yourself on Saturday, June 30th at The Merrow starting at 8pm. Click here or the link below for tickets and more details!