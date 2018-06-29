2018 US Air Guitar Championships - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2018 US Air Guitar Championships

Lieutenant Facemelter is a simple man. He likes his tracks hot, his beer cold and his mother’s meatloaf. He knows his music, he loves his music, and his alcohol fueled enthusiasm is the driving force behind his arousing success. 


He’s a lover, not a fighter, but he’ll throw a coaster through your flat screen if he loses a game of Scrabble. His furious fretwork is the very thing that powers the San Diego Gaslamp, and he aims to make Ron Burgundy proud on a daily basis.

This ain't Lt. Facemelter's first rodeo, either. Check out this shining list of accolades: 

  • 2010 San Diego Champion
  • 2011 Seattle Champion
  • 2012 San Diego Champion
  • 2013 US National Champion

Check out the competition for yourself on Saturday, June 30th at The Merrow starting at 8pm. Click here or the link below for tickets and more details! 

