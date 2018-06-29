Man arrested for entering cargo area at San Diego Airport

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man suspected of entering a cargo area at the San Diego International Airport without permission Friday was arrested by Harbor police officers.



Around 5:15 a.m., Harbor police responded to reports of trespassing at the Delta cargo facility on the airport grounds.



The man was confronted by several airport workers, who kept an eye on the suspect until Harbor Police came to detain him, San Diego Regional Airport Authority spokesman Jon Graves said.



How and why the man entered the facility was not immediately known.