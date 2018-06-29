Man arrested for entering cargo area at San Diego Airport

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man suspected of entering a cargo area at the San Diego International Airport without permission Friday was arrested by Harbor police officers.
Around 5:15 a.m., Harbor police responded to reports of trespassing at the Delta cargo facility on the airport grounds.
The man was confronted by several airport workers, who kept an eye on the suspect until Harbor Police came to detain him, San Diego Regional Airport Authority spokesman Jon Graves said.
How and why the man entered the facility was not immediately known.
A man suspected of entering a cargo area at the San Diego International Airport without permission Friday was arrested by Harbor police officers.
Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, Assemblyman Todd Gloria and San Diego City Councilwoman Barbara Bry Friday will celebrate the completion of the long awaited Interstate 5/Genesee Avenue Interchange Project.
The widow of a former U.S. Marine killed in a hit-and-run accident wants her husband buried with honor. Deryck Bacon, 59, was homeless and sleeping on the sidewalk two months ago off Normal Street when a driver veered off the road and ran over him.
Toys R Us is closing its last U.S. stores by Friday, the end of a chain known to generations of children and parents for its sprawling stores, brightly colored logo and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot.
The search continues for a man wanted for the shooting death of a young woman in City Heights. Police say 26-year-old Dominique Grady killed 21-year-old Jossie Ruiz in her apartment earlier this month.
A low pressure trough will bring cooler temperatures through Saturday. Marine layer clouds will stretch further inland for the weekend under a stronger marine layer.
In May of 1949, News 8 KFMB-TV launched its first broadcast, making us San Diego's oldest television station. As we approach our 70th year of being on air, we have opened up our vault to share our vast library of file film and video with the public.
Some Carmel Valley residents living near a BMX park that's under construction say they're already living with noise night and day. So, they turned to News 8 for help.
Two men wanted for attempted murder in Riverside County were arrested here in San Diego on Thursday. San Diego police took them into custody outside of a Chevron in the 3300 block of University Avenue.