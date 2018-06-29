Zoo Day: It's the Iguana

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Iguanas are some of the largest lizards found in the Americas, with their whip-like tail makes up about half of that length.

Like other reptiles, iguanas are cold-blooded, egg-laying animals with an excellent ability to adapt to their environment. Iguana species vary greatly in size, color, behavior, and their endangered status in the wild.

Most iguanas are herbivores, eating fruits, flower buds, and young leaves. Some species also eat the occasional juicy mealworm or wax worm! The marine iguana dives in the ocean to scrape algae from rocks.

In the Caribbean, several iguana species are known collectively as rock iguanas, and some are found on just one or two islands.

Female rock iguanas lay a clutch of 5 to 20 relatively large eggs each year; the larger eggs result in large hatchlings that evolved in response to the lack of native predators.

