Board a real submarine at Legoland's Deep Sea Adventure

Elected officials as well as transportation agency and private industry figures Friday celebrated the completion of the long- awaited Interstate 5/Genesee Avenue Interchange Project.
If you're thinking about flying a drone over a brush fire, San Diego Cal Fire wants you to think again.
A man who set a transient on fire after dousing him with high-performance racing fuel and a year later beat a fellow inmate at the downtown San Diego jail was sentenced Friday to four life terms with the possibility of parole plus three years in state prison.
Iguanas are some of the largest lizards found in the Americas, with their whip-like tail makes up about half of that length.
Toys "R" Us mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe has packed up his suitcase -- presumably full of toys -- and left his toy kingdom for good. A heartbreaking photo of Geoffrey is circulating, one day before Toys "R" Us closes its remaining stores.
A man suspected of entering a cargo area at the San Diego International Airport without permission Friday was arrested by Harbor police officers.
The widow of a former U.S. Marine killed in a hit-and-run accident wants her husband buried with honor. Deryck Bacon, 59, was homeless and sleeping on the sidewalk two months ago off Normal Street when a driver veered off the road and ran over him.