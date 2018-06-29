Cal Fire: Don't fly drones over an emergency fire response

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you're thinking about flying a drone over a brush fire, San Diego Cal Fire wants you to think again.

On Tuesday, a drone reportedly disrupted firefighters responding to a brush fire in San Diego County.

A brush fire briefly threatened homes near Gillespie Field airport, prompting evacuations and road closures near State Routes 52 and 125. The blaze erupted for unknown reasons just southwest of Forester Creek in western Santee about 3:30 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.

Related: Brush fire breaks out in Santee near SR-52

According to a tweet from CAL FIRE San Diego, it observed a drone "in the airspace of the fire" shortly after it arrived via helicopter near Prospect Avenue in the City of Santee forcing them to land the helicopter.

Cal Fire stated that this type of disruptions is a "danger to responders and the public in the area of the fire."

The City of Santee Fire Department, which was also battling the fire, said in a Facebook post that emergency aircraft are "vital to the safety of our community, please don’t restrict their ability by flying a drone."

The San Diego Sheriff's Department, also tweeted about how the drone forced a helicopter to land to avoid risking a collision.

During a brush fire in Santee on June 26th, a hobby drone flew over the area forcing a helicopter to land to avoid risking a collision. Without water drops, a fire can quickly spread increasing threat to lives & property. Your safety is our priority. Remember, #IfYouFlyWeCant. pic.twitter.com/i0dTyhrvyR — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) June 27, 2018



In 2015, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released the following statement in response to incidents in which drones interfered with manned aircraft involved in wildland firefighting operations.

“Flying a drone near aerial firefighting aircraft doesn’t just pose a hazard to the pilots,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. “When aircraft are grounded because an unmanned aircraft is in the vicinity, lives are put at greater risk.”

The FAA says their message is a simple one: If you fly, they can’t.

They say to keep your drone on the ground and let firefighters and aircraft do their jobs. And, if you see someone flying a drone near a wildfire, report it immediately to local law enforcement and the nearest FAA Flight Standards District Office with as much information as possible.

For the closest FAA office, visit their website.

From Cal Fire's website, to report irresponsible drone operators during an emergency or disaster incident: