Your Stories: Hero who saved cop now needs some help himself

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A City Heights man who once saved the life of a San Diego police officer is himself in need of some help.

Robert Haley and his wife Lupe are still grieving the loss of their 34-year-old daughter.

Almaruth Rodriguez unexpectedly passed away two weeks ago due to complications from diabetes.

“She was a wonderful kid. Never a problem. I miss her,” said Robert Haley.

“I can’t believe that she is gone. But I believe that Jesus Christ is coming back and I am going to see her again,” said Lupe Haley.

The couple is asking for the community’s help.

“I don’t have the money for a funeral. I just feel like I've abandoned her,” Robert said.

News 8 first met Robert Haley in 2011, when he came to the rescue of a San Diego police officer under attack on the street by a man with a knife.

Haley not only called for help from the scene using the officer’s patrol-car radio, he also tackled the attacker to the ground.

Both the female SDPD officer and Haley suffered knife wounds.

The San Diego Police Department presented Haley with a Citizens Meritorious Service Award.

Simply put, he is a hero.

“I think I did what anyone would do if anybody's in trouble, try to help out,” he said.

Robert's wife Lupe is another sort of hero.

She spent decades as a homeless advocate in Ocean Beach, feeding the needy.

Now the two heroes are themselves in need.

“I do really need help to bury my daughter because the money we have right now is not enough. When you die it costs a lot of money,” Lupe said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral and burial expenses.

Almaruth's three children – ages 6, 10, and 11 – also need support.

“She was a good mother. She was a good friend. She was very, very, very smart. And, I miss her dearly. I talk to her every day. And I pray for her,” said Lupe Haley.

The Haley's are hoping their daughter will be laid to rest at Greenwood Memorial Park in Mountain View.

