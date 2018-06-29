Safety concerns rise over possible drone interference during Fourth of July fireworks shows

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Part of the Fourth of July holiday includes fireworks and this year there is heightened awareness about the possibility of drones interfering with local fireworks displays.

Some fireworks show operators report they've had to stop shows because of drone interference and express concerns regarding drones flying over and even in their shows as drones increase in popularity.

"I have seen some really, really interesting photography, some cool stuff from right up where the fireworks are going off," said Tim Hollman a drone user. "Shots that you could see wouldn’t be safe to put you know a person up there."

Seeing the firework shows up close, drones have captured cool and clear images even though the drones capture the images illegally.

“You’re not allowed to fly over any groups. So usually where there’s fireworks there are a lot of people. Pretty much anywhere over San Diego Bay is a no-fly zone," continued Hollman, who has a FAA certification to fly drones professionally and understands the rules.

“They flew it into the fireworks. Basically my operators are under the instruction to stop the show if there are drones in the sky," said Sam Bruggema a show designer for Pyro Spectaculars.

Bruggema said drone interference has become an increasingly bigger issue to contend with.

"If they try to get near the fireworks and up in, then we’re stopping the show and they are going to ruin the night for a lot of other people," said Bruggema, who is stocked and ready to unload powerful show stoppers in the sky for the Fourth of July.

His advice:

“They just need to stay back, back to where the public is. Don’t put themselves anywhere near the fireworks show. We have safe zones for every fireworks show and it’s hundreds of feet to keep the public safe."

In 2017, the City of San Diego developed a drone policy that allows for local law enforcement action in serious cases. Violations could result in fines and misdemeanor charges.

