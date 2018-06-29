Man accused of shooting off-duty sheriff's deputy in court for opening statements

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Opening statements started Friday in the trial of a man accused of shooting an off-duty sheriff's deputy. Ray Pitoau was arrested in Mexico a month after the shooting that wounded the deputy and a bystander during a confrontation near Petco Park following a Metallica concert in August 2017.

Deputy Jason Philpot took the stand as the prosecution's first witness. He was off duty, attending a concert last year with his brother Josh. Afterward, Ray Pitoau is accused of getting into an altercation with Josh, then making threats.

"He was standing facing me. He had the gun in right hand holding down to hip. He was swearing and told my brother he was going to kill him.," said Jason Philpot.

Jason demonstrated how Pitoau raised the gun before he opened fire, hitting him twice. One of the bullets went through him and also hit a tourist walking nearby.

Pitoau then fled and was later caught in Mexico.

Pitoau's attorney painted a different picture for the jury, explaining the minutes before the incident:

"You will find out that not 20 to 25 minutes before, they were ejected from Barleymash for drunken behavior." The prosecution showed video, which Jason described as normal roughhousing.

The defense though encouraged jurors to think whether Pitau's actions met every charge he's facing.

Tourist Vladimir Shvets was also shot in the arm during the altercation. He was treated at a hospital and made a complete recovery.

