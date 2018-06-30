New alcohol limits for rideshare drivers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Rideshare drivers for Uber and Lyft are facing a new California law that is designed to protect passengers. The law limits the amount of alcohol drivers can have in their system while on the job.
Starting July 1, the blood alcohol content limit for those paid to transport passengers will be lowered from .08 to .04.
In 2016 an uber driver made local headlines when the driver crashed into a bus in a DUI accident in the Gaslamp district. But in this case the driver was not on the clock according to Uber and did not have a passenger. However, San Diego police officer John Perdue said at recent checkpoints three ride share drivers were pulled over and charged with DUIs and in those cases they were all on the clock with passengers in their vehicle.
With the change, rideshare drivers will be held to the same standard as commercial drivers and violators will face fines and possible jail time.
Officer Perdue said the best way to avoid testing at the new limit is to never drink and drive - no matter the amount.
