Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off coast of Mexico

An earthquake has been reported off the coast of Mexico. The magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck at 8:56 p.m. west, southwest of San Patricio, Mexico, according to the USGS website.
Police officers and sheriff's deputies involved in four fatal officer-involved shootings in San Diego County last year bear no criminal responsibility for their actions, District Attorney Summer Stephan said Friday as she released the results of her office's review of the cases.
Opening statements started Friday in the trial of a man accused of shooting an off-duty sheriff's deputy. Ray Pitoau was arrested in Mexico a month after the shooting that wounded the deputy and a bystander during a confrontation near Petco Park following a Metallica concert in August 2017.
Part of the Fourth of July holiday includes fireworks and this year there is heightened awareness about the possibility of drones interfering with local fireworks displays.
A City Heights man who once saved the life of a San Diego police officer is himself in need of some help.
Elected officials as well as transportation agency and private industry figures Friday celebrated the completion of the long- awaited Interstate 5/Genesee Avenue Interchange Project.
If you're thinking about flying a drone over a brush fire, San Diego Cal Fire wants you to think again.
A man who set a transient on fire after dousing him with high-performance racing fuel and a year later beat a fellow inmate at the downtown San Diego jail was sentenced Friday to four life terms with the possibility of parole plus three years in state prison.
Iguanas are some of the largest lizards found in the Americas, with their whip-like tail makes up about half of that length.