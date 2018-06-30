Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off coast of Mexico - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off coast of Mexico

An earthquake has been reported off the coast of Mexico. The magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck at 8:56 p.m. west, southwest of San Patricio, Mexico, according to the USGS website.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page often for updates as they become available.

