Three killed on local freeways Saturday morning

Reports of a tiger seen running loose in the East County took social media by storm Friday into Saturday.
State Board of Equalization member Diane Harkey was among the 11 candidates added Saturday by the National Republican Congressional Committee to the first round of its "Young Guns" program.
Rideshare drivers for Uber and Lyft are facing a new California law that is designed to protect passengers. The law limits the amount of alcohol drivers can have in their system while on the job.
As the immigration debate continues, local churches are stepping up to help migrants in need. They're launching the Safe Harbors Network, which offers temporary housing to migrants seeking asylum as they await their day in court.
An earthquake has been reported off the coast of Mexico. The magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck at 8:56 p.m. west, southwest of San Patricio, Mexico, according to the USGS website.
Police officers and sheriff's deputies involved in four fatal officer-involved shootings in San Diego County last year bear no criminal responsibility for their actions, District Attorney Summer Stephan said Friday as she released the results of her office's review of the cases.
Opening statements started Friday in the trial of a man accused of shooting an off-duty sheriff's deputy. Ray Pitoau was arrested in Mexico a month after the shooting that wounded the deputy and a bystander during a confrontation near Petco Park following a Metallica concert in August 2017.
Part of the Fourth of July holiday includes fireworks and this year there is heightened awareness about the possibility of drones interfering with local fireworks displays.