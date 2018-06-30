Republican Congressional candidate selected for party program

Assemblywoman Diane Harkey, R-Dana Point questions Gov. Jerry Brown about his proposed state budget during his appearance before the joint legislative budget conference committee in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - State Board of Equalization member Diane Harkey was among the 11 candidates added Saturday by the National Republican Congressional Committee to the first round of its "Young Guns" program.

The candidates met specific goals to ensure their campaigns are able to operate effectively, according to Erin Collins, a committee deputy press secretary. The goals were not disclosed to the public.

The program was founded during the 2008 election cycle and seeks to increase the number of Republican House members, also the main goal of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Harkey finished first in the 49th Congressional District race to succeed retiring Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Vista. She'll face Democratic environmental attorney Mike Levin in November.

The district straddles Orange and San Diego counties, stretching from Dana Point to La Jolla.

The Harkey and Levin campaigns did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

The other California candidate selected was former Assemblywoman Young Kim, who is running in the 39th Congressional District, which is mostly in Orange County.