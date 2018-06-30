Reports of tiger on the loose in East County likely a hoax - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Reports of tiger on the loose in East County likely a hoax

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Reports of a tiger seen running loose in the East County took social media by storm Friday into Saturday.

The initial report came in from a person caught entering the U.S. illegally who said they thought they saw a tiger, but were not sure if it was in Mexico or the United States.

Sheriff's Department and California Department of Fish and wildlife were unable to find the cat during a comprehensive 2-day search that included a search with a law enforcement helicopter and bait traps. Border Patrol motion trail cams were also closely monitored.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.