Marches held around San Diego region decrying immigration policies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A few thousand demonstrators marched against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in downtown San Diego for the second week in a row.

The protest was one among hundreds of ``Families Belong Together'' rallies held in U.S. cities to criticize policies that led to the separation of several thousand families at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent weeks.

"The most important message is that we cannot be silent, that we need to rise up, we need to protest,'' Enrique Morones, director of immigration human rights organization Border Angels, told City News Service at Waterfront Park, where the downtown protest began. "A society is judged on how we treat our children. And what is taking place right now is horrific.''

The Trump administration in April enacted "zero-tolerance'' policies that included separating children from their parents as they try to enter the United States.

On June 20, the president signed an executive order reversing the family separation part of the policy, but keeping in place the administration's intent to prosecute anyone caught entering the United States illegally, meaning that children and their parents will be detained together.

Trump addressed the issue on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

"When people come into our Country illegally, we must IMMEDIATELY excort them back out without going through years of legal maneuvering,'' the president tweeted. "Our laws are the dumbest anywhere in the world. Republicans want Strong Borders and no Crime. Dems want Open Borders and are weak on Crime!''

At the downtown San Diego rally, one woman, Sandra Delgadillo, who said she is in town from Roseville while visiting her father, repeatedly called out ``the children are crying,'' while marching.

Another woman, Jessica Kane of La Mesa, had her children wearing what resembled the reflective solar blankets given to migrant children at shelters after being separated from their parents.

"I think when people see it with my kids it can remind them and hopefully touch their hearts,'' Kane said.

Tanya Benitez, who was at the event volunteering with Border Angels, said she was impressed and encouraged by the number of people who showed up. "You can see a lot of unity here,'' she said. "It's definitely amazing just to see it and it feels really good.''

Other San Diego-area communities hosting protests included Carlsbad, El Cajon, National City and Ramona, as well as Calexico in Imperial County.

At the Carlsbad protest in Cannon Park, the atmosphere was tense as police posted signs warning that a permit had not been issued for the protest, and anyone participating in an event of 50 or more people could be arrested.

Organizer Robin Mastro told the San Diego Union-Tribune that she received a letter from the city attorney saying she, too, could be arrested if the protest were held.

"They said they could arrest me even at my home,'' Mastro told the newspaper.

Carlsbad sent out a pair of tweets during the protest. "Lots of confusion about sign at Cannon Park. Organizers didn't get a permit but we respect your right to protest. The goal is to keep everyone safe,'' one said.

The second tweet thanked demonstrators. "Protest is peaceful and lawful,'' it said.

A few counter-protesters were gathered at the Carlsbad protest, according to the Union-Tribune, including one man who held up a sign that read "No border no country'' on one side and "Long Live ICE'' on the other.

Last week, similar protests were held downtown and at the Otay Mesa Detention Facility, where some migrants were being detained. Six people were arrested at the Otay Mesa protest last Saturday.